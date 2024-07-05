Partha Barua returns to the silver screen

The frontman of the popular music band Souls, Partha Barua, has won hearts not just by his singing and musical endeavours but as an actor as well.

He was featured in big-screen projects like "Aynabaji" and "Made in Chittagong". The singer-turned-actor was also seen in the web-series "Taqdeer".

He has recently signed Fakhrul Arefeen Khan's upcoming government-granted film "Neel Jochhona". The film also features Meher Afroz Shaon, and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles. Shooting of the film will commence this month.

The film is an adaptation of the parapsychological novel "Neel Jochhonar Jibon", authored by Mustak Ahmed. The director informed the media that Partha would be seen as Dr Tarafdar in the film, affirming that Partha has never been seen in such a role before in any other project.

Partha and Arefeen have shared a friendly bond for a long time, however, this is their first professional collaboration. After the director approached him about the role, the actor liked it and agreed to take it on.

According to the director the film's production began in 2018, however, the pandemic and his involvement in another directorial project, "JK 1971", had postponed "Neel Jochhona's" process.

Arefeen also asserted that it will be the first parapsychological film in Bangladesh.