TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jul 5, 2024 08:07 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 08:16 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Partha Barua returns to the silver screen

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jul 5, 2024 08:07 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 08:16 PM
Partha Barua returns to the silver screen
Photo: Collected

The frontman of the popular music band Souls, Partha Barua, has won hearts not just by his singing and musical endeavours but as an actor as well.

He was featured in big-screen projects like "Aynabaji" and "Made in Chittagong". The singer-turned-actor was also seen in the web-series "Taqdeer".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He has recently signed Fakhrul Arefeen Khan's upcoming government-granted film "Neel Jochhona". The film also features Meher Afroz Shaon, and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles. Shooting of the film will commence this month.

Read more

Meher Afroz Shaon returns to screen after 17 years with ‘Neel Jochona’

The film is an adaptation of the parapsychological novel "Neel Jochhonar Jibon", authored by Mustak Ahmed. The director informed the media that Partha would be seen as Dr Tarafdar in the film, affirming that Partha has never been seen in such a role before in any other project.

Partha and Arefeen have shared a friendly bond for a long time, however, this is their first professional collaboration. After the director approached him about the role, the actor liked it and agreed to take it on.

According to the director the film's production began in 2018, however, the pandemic and his involvement in another directorial project, "JK 1971", had postponed "Neel Jochhona's" process.

Arefeen also asserted that it will be the first parapsychological film in Bangladesh.

 

Related topic:
Partha Barua film Made in ChittagongPartha Barua film Neel JochhonaFakhrul Arefeen KhanPaoli Damgovernment granted filmMeher Afroz Shaon
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bhuban Majhi Poster

“Bhuban Majhi” at two festivals

6y ago

'Hate Story 3' to release on December 4

8y ago

22 feature films receive government grants this year 

1y ago
Meher Afroz Shaon

Shaon seeks help to establish cancer hospital

8y ago
Paoli Dam to star in Bangladeshi film

Paoli Dam to star in Bangladeshi film

2m ago
|সংবাদ বিশ্লেষণ

রপ্তানি তথ্যে বড় গরমিল, এলডিসি উত্তরণসহ আরও যত প্রশ্ন

এই কেলেঙ্কারির জন্য কাকে দায়ী করা উচিত?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দাবা

দাবা খেলতে খেলতেই মারা গেলেন গ্র্যান্ডমাস্টার জিয়া

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification