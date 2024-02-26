Relive Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta’s life in docu-fiction ‘Obinasshor’

The historic Bengali Language Movement in 1952 stands out as the single most event that shaped our identity as an independent sovereign country; it shaped the revolution that took the form of our Liberation War.

Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta with his historic 1948 speech that ignited the spark for the Language Movement, remains as one of the foremost war heroes of our history. The story of the luminary is soon to hit screens with "Obinasshor", a docu-fiction film.

National Award-winning director Fakhrul Arefeen Khan has made the government-financed docu-fiction film, in collaboration with Gorai Films. To ensure easier access for the mass audience, the director has decided to release the film on YouTube on February 29, commemorating the last day of the month of language.

About the project, Fakhrul Arefeen said, "Dhirendranath Datta was the first person who took a step in the language movement in Bangladesh. That is why he was killed in 1971."

"Dhirendranath Dutta was a lawyer, social worker and political leader. After the partition of the country in 1947, he was the first man to raise his voice for the Bangla language in the new state of Pakistan and later, he stayed in Bangladesh only for his love towards his country," Fakhrul stated.

"Dhirendranath's contribution in establishing Bangla as a language and subsequent independence of Bangladesh is unforgettable. The main purpose behind making of the film is to represent this great architect of the Bengali language to the young generation and to convey the true historical significance of the Bengali language movement and Liberation War to them," the director of the film stressed.

Popular Indian actor Soumya Sengupta will portray the character of Dhirendranath Dutta, while Moumita Pal, Mary Acharya will play other significant characters. Maznun Mizan, Nawfel Jisan, Atik Rahman, Josh Zayedi, Amirul Islam, Shaheen Sarkar, Ashlam Ali, Anwar Babu, Halim Swapan from Bangladesh have all played a part in the film.

Dhirendranath Dutta was at the frontier of establishing the Language Movement in 1952. He was a member of the first Pakistan Constituent Assembly in 1947, and the first parliamentarian in the Constituent Assembly who, at great personal risk, demanded Bangla as the state language on February 25, 1948, in Karachi.