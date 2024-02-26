‘Ajo Bhulini’: Shuchanda’s memoir offers intimate glimpse into her multifaceted life

Kohinur Akhtar Shuchanda, fondly remembered as Shuchanda, epitomises the golden era of Bangladeshi cinema, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of movie buffs. Her illustrious career spanning the 70s has earned her adoration that transcends generations, a fact reaffirmed by her recent accolade, the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Film Awards.

Now, Shuchanda embraces a new role as she unveils her autobiographical masterpiece, "Ajo Bhulini", published by Anannya Publications, at the Ekushey Book Fair. Amidst the bustling ambiance of Suhrawardy Udyan, she graced Anannya's stall, immersing herself in hours of autograph sessions, snapshots, and heartfelt conversations with her ardent admirers.

Reflecting on her return to the book fair after a considerable hiatus, the iconic actress remarked, "It's been quite some time since I last set foot here." Her presence amidst the throngs of enthusiasts was met with warmth, prompting her to express, "It's heartening to witness such fervent support for literature."

Transitioning from screen siren to published author, Shuchanda radiates joy at the newfound recognition. "Being acknowledged as an author brings me immense joy," she shared, her demeanor exuding contentment amidst the flurry of autographs and photo ops.

In "Ajo Bhulini", Shuchanda offers readers an intimate glimpse into her multifaceted life, delving into cherished memories of family, colleagues, and the illustrious figures that shaped her journey. Explaining the choice of title, she elucidated, "Some memories are etched so deeply, they remain ever-present. 'Ajo Bhulini' encapsulates this sentiment."

The narrative weaves through her cinematic exploits, encounters with luminaries like SM Sultan, and tender reminiscences of her formative years, offering readers a tapestry of experiences to savour. "I've endeavoured to make my journey relatable to readers from all walks of life," she affirmed.

In a heartfelt tribute, Shuchanda dedicates "Ajo Bhulini" to Subhash Dutt and other luminaries of the film fraternity who have departed, acknowledging their profound influence on her career.

The evocative cover of "Ajo Bhulini" was designed by Dhruba Esh.