Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passes away

Music legend and Padmashri winner Pankaj Udhas took his last breath today. The veteran ghazal singer, who was known for his ghazals like "Chitti Ayi Hai" and "Chandi Jai Rang", passed away at age 73 due to prolonged illness, as conveyed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas.

Nayaab Udhas took to Instagram to share the news, stating, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform of sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to prolonged illness."

Born on May 17, 1951, in India's Jetpur, the Indian ghazal and playback singer was known for his works in Hindi cinema, and Indian pop. He started his career with the release of a ghazal album titled "Aahat" in 1980 and subsequently recorded many hits like "Mukarar" in 1981, "Tarrannum" in 1982, "Mehfil" in 1983, "Pankaj Udhas Live" at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, "Nayaab" in 1985 and "Aafreen" in 1986.

After his success as a ghazal singer, he was invited to appear and sing for a film by Mahesh Bhatt, "Naam". Udhas rose to further fame for singing in the 1986 film "Naam", in which his song "Chitthi Aayee Hai" (the letter has arrived) became an instant hit. He did playback singing for many Hindi films after that. Albums and live concerts around the globe brought him fame as a singer. In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award.