Pankaj Udhas funeral: Singer laid to rest with gun salute, friends pay final respects

The ghazal singer died on Monday at 73. His funeral was attended by musicians, and singers on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, whose velvet smooth voice gave expression to the many colours of love, longing and heartache in songs such as "Chitthi Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", died in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest by his family and friends on Tuesday afternoon.

Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including "Dayavan", "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra", died around 11am at the Breach Candy Hospital.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his daughter Nayaab wrote in an Instagram post.

"This is not only a personal loss, but the whole nation has lost a prolific singer and a great human being," Breach Candy Hospital Trust said in a note.

Ahead of the funeral, the singer's body was taken out for the final journey. His body was covered in an Indian flag. The final journey of the ghazal singer began with a grand tribute performance by a band. The hearse, decorated with white flowers, was carried out in the streets.

India President Droupadi Murmu and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi were amongst the many who mourned the singer's death. "Pankaj Udhas ji, honoured with Padma Shri and other awards, made an important contribution in popularising music. My condolences to his family and fans," the president said.

According to Narendra Modi, Udhas' singing conveyed a range of emotions and his ghazals spoke directly to the soul.

"He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Celebrities, friends, and family paid their final tributes to the singer on Tuesday.

Indian cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar, filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and his wife Rekha Bharadwaj, musicians Zakir Hussain, Taufiq Qureshi, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shaan, amongst others, arrived at the Udhas residence to pay final respects.

Shankar Mahadevan called Pankaj Udhas the most gentle soul, and said a few words about him. While talking to the press at the late singer's residence, he added, "[He was] the most gentle soul… a thorough gentleman and a fantastic musician who took Ghazal music to the masses. He was always encouraging and had a positive approach to everything. Whenever we had to take a decision as part of the musical fraternity, Pankaj Ji was always there with us."

Saira Banu took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a throwback picture with Pankaj Udhas and Dilip Kumar.

She wrote in the caption, "I am saddened to learn the passing of Pankaj Udhas Ji. He and his wife frequently visited Dilip Sahib and me at our home. Pankaj Ji was exceptionally gentle by nature and full of old-world charm."

"He always spoke in a poetic language and had utmost preciosity. I fondly recall Sahib's enjoyment of his ghazals during evenings; Pankaj Ji's voice flowed like the soothing sound of a river, offering solace to all who listened. May he rest in peace, his memory cherished in our hearts forever. (red heart and folded hands emoticons)," the caption added.

Singer Adnan Sami offered his tribute in his Z account and said, "Today, I'm at a loss for words. All I can say is "Goodbye dear Pankaj Ji…Thank you for lending your music towards my childhood memories… May he rest in peace. My deepest Condolences to his family…His music will live till the end of times…"

"One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti," said Sonu Nigam on his Instagram handle.

Actor John Abraham shared a throwback picture on his Instagram, and called Pankaj Udhas as his 'mentor'. He featured in the music video for Pankaj Udhas' song Chupke Chupke.

"You held me close when I was just a newcomer. You are my mentor in so many ways. May you rest in peace. I will always miss you," wrote the actor.

The singer, who hit his peak in the 1990s, is survived by his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.