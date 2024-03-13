TV & Film
Wed Mar 13, 2024 12:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 12:07 PM

Workers form human chain at FDC demanding unpaid salary
Photo: The Daily Prothom Alo

A group of 212 employees, which consists of gardeners, cleaners, and security guards, have gone unpaid for the past five months by the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

These workers affiliated with the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation's artistes and employees league organised a human chain in front of FDC's Zahir Raihan Colour Lab auditorium on Monday, calling for their unpaid wages.

The workers expressed to The Daily Prothom Alo that they have been enduring inhumane conditions for five months without receiving any salaries. Many are struggling to pay rent and cover their children's education expenses. They demanded prompt payment of their overdue wages.

As an independent entity, FDC is mandated to compensate its employees with salaries and allowances from its resources. Nevertheless, despite being the epicenter of Dhaka's film industry, FDC has faced financial challenges for nearly fifteen years, grappling with sustained losses. 

Over time, the company has increasingly depended on government subsidies to cover employee salaries, as it has encountered difficulties in meeting these obligations from its finances, primarily due to factors such as insufficient film production and mismanagement.

Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC)BFDCBFDC workers
push notification