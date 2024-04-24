I have fallen victim to film politics: Swagata

With her magnetic presence in films and television, Zinat Sanu Swagata has carved a niche for herself, captivating audiences with her acting prowess, hosting charm, and melodic voice. Her recent silver screen project, "Deyaler Desh", directed by Mishuk Moni, emerged as a standout amidst the flurry of releases this Eid-ul-Fitr. Despite the saturation, the film resonated deeply with viewers.

Photo: Taken from Swagata’s social media handle.

Apart from Swagata, the film also stars Sariful Razz and Shobnom Bubly in pivotal roles, amongst others. Swagata plays the character Kona. "Deyaler Desh" is essentially a love story — a wonderful film of great storytelling. The audience in this country loves stories, and that's what the film offers," said the actress.

Swagata recounts her attempts to watch the fruits of her labour firsthand upon its release. She watched the film twice on the big screen. However, she couldn't avail of any tickets on the first day of its release. Swagata said, "On the second day of Eid, 11 of us went together. We went to two halls but couldn't get any tickets. It was disappointing, but seeing the crowd felt rewarding at the same time. Then, on the third attempt, we got only three tickets. So, my mother, husband, and I watched the movie together."

Photo: Taken from Swagata’s social media handle.

"The overwhelming love 'Deyaler Desh' has received really touched me," the actress expressed. Reflecting on the essence of the film, Swagata emphasises the importance of audience reception, noting, "The essence of a film lies in its audience. If they aren't receptive, what's the gain? I think the film did a pretty good job at engaging audiences."

Speaking about her experience of watching films during the Eid holidays, Swagata further shares, "I thought I would watch 'Deyaler Desh' without drawing any public attention and return home. But that wasn't possible. After the show ended, the audience recognised me, interacted with me, and praised my performance and the film. I have been over the moon seeing such feedback from the audience."

"Deyaler Desh" has been running in theatres for the past 13 days and has generated significant buzz amongst moviegoers. How did Swagata get involved with this film? In response to this question, Swagata reveals, "The director directly reached out to me. We discussed the story and characters. He finalised my role after seeing my performance and expressions."

While talking more about the director, the "Oshombhob" actress shared, "Director Mishuk Moni is only 27 years old. He has studied cinema and worked with a lot of passion for this film."

Video of DEYALER DESH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | SARIFUL RAZZ | BUBLY | MISHUK MONI | EID UL FITR 2024

Swagata has been involved with the local film industry since her childhood, as a child artiste. Over the years, she has been featured in many films and also shared the screen with the late veteran actor Manna. Last year, her film "Oshombhob", directed by Aruna Biswas, was released. Before that, she appeared in "Laal Moroger Jhuti". Speaking about acting on the big screen, Swagata states, "I want to act regularly in movies. I want to do it with dedication. However, the story and character must resonate with me."

However, amidst the accolades and acclaim, Swagata remains candid about the darker side of the industry. Admitting to being a victim of film politics, she says, "I have also fallen victim to it many times. But I chose to navigate the complexities with silence. I believe, if you know how to act, you will always be able to work. No one can take away someone's fortune."

Away from the spotlight, Swagata finds solace in her family, cherishing the love and support that fuels her journey. "We are doing very well, it's going great. We want to continue the journey together with everyone's love," concludes Swagata with a smile while talking about her married life.