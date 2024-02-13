TV & Film
Zinat Sanu Swagata’s romantic getaway to Saint Martin

Photo: Collected

Popular television, drama, and film actor Zinat Sanu Swagata recently embarked on a romantic getaway to Saint Martin with his newlywed husband, Dr Hasan Azad.

The couple, who tied the knot recently, took a break from their busy schedules to explore the picturesque beauty of Cox's Bazar and Saint Martin. This trip marked Azad's first visit to Saint Martin, and Swagata expressed her excitement about experiencing the serene ambiance of the island with her husband.

During their stay, the couple enjoyed leisurely walks along the beach, relishing the soothing sounds of the waves and witnessing the playful dance of the seagulls. Reflecting on their time together, Swagata shared, "We had a wonderful time exploring Saint Martin hand in hand. The tranquil atmosphere and breathtaking scenery made our trip truly memorable."

When asked about their plans for Valentine's Day, Swagata revealed, "We plan to celebrate Valentine's Day by creating new memories together. We are considering composing a new song and attending a book fair. This year, we want to do something different and cherish each moment."

Defining love, Swagata expressed, "Love means belief. It means respecting each other and sharing responsibilities. Love signifies companionship and a deep emotional connection between two individuals."

 

Related topic:
Zinat Sanu Swagata
