Swagata shares beautiful glimpses of her wedding

The year 2024 appears to be the month of new beginnings, as yet another showbiz actress, Zinat Sanu Swagata, and Dr Hasan Azad have have taken the big step and tied the knot. Unlike other couples, Swagata has been vocal about her marriage plans with the media, making it truly special for her fans.

Yesterday, social media flooded with celebrities sharing enchanting moments from the duo's wedding ceremony. Later, Swagata herself posted some delightful snapshots from the festivities.

Photo: Collected

The couple celebrated an intimate wedding at Gausul Azam Jame Masjid, surrounded by close friends and family on January 24. In the evening, a white wedding reception unfolded with their loved ones. Both of Swagata's wedding attires were designed by Safia Sathi.

Photo: Collected

At the Mosque, Swagata adorned an elegant crimson red saree, complemented by her groom's sophisticated white punjabi. They even included their beloved family member, Swagata's pet dog, in their wedding celebration.

Opting for a Western-style wedding for the white wedding part, Swagata donned a stunning white wedding gown with a veil, and her husband complemented the whole look with a white jacket. In the pictures, the love between them is palpable as they can't take their eyes off each other.

Photo: Collected

The white wedding took place at Raindrop Garden cafe, attended by celebrities such as Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, and many others.

Here's to the newlyweds! May they enjoy countless more beautiful years together.