Swagata reveals her wedding plans

Popular actor, musician and anchor Zinat Sanu Swagata is all set to get married to her long-time beau Dr Hasan Azad this month. On this auspicious occasion, she shared her secrets about being happy in love and life with The Daily Star.

With the recent surge of weddings in the showbiz industry this winter, speculation arose about Swagata's marital plans.

Addressing the speculation, Swagata warmly confirmed, "Actually, yes. The date is not fixed yet, but I am getting married within this month for sure. We want to invite our closest people, and ask for their blessings and love on our big day."

Swagata's groom-to-be, Dr Hasan Azad, has completed his PhD from Columbia University, New York, USA and is a businessman by profession. "Apart from that, he is an artiste as well. He sings and writes," said ecstatic Swagata.

"Hasan is a wonderful human being. He always stands by the truth and scorns the bad; that is what I like most about him," emphasised the actress.

"Another thing that makes me like him more is the fact that he is the biggest supporter of everything that I do as an artiste. As I have been professionally working as a singer, and actor in the media industry since childhood, it's pretty important to find a person who supports you. I get that support and love from Hasan."

"We are also great friends. I can share everything with him. Let me share a story: once Hasan recited the first page of his first written book to me, and it remained as one of my most precious memories of us together," Swagata enumerated while sharing one of their most loving memories together.

"I wish life remains beautiful. I want to lead a beautiful and happy life with my loved ones. I want to go forward in life together with my family and loved ones. That is my only wish and aspiration," concluded the actress while expressing her aspirations for her new journey.

The bride-to-be Swagata has recently finished shooting Anjan Aich's directorial web film, "Kishori". Apart from that, she is busy with other OTT, music and anchoring projects.