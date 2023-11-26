Swagata to take director’s chair

Acclaimed actress and singer Zinat Sanu Swagata is set to make her directorial debut. This foray into the world of direction is under the expansive umbrella of the BTV project "Chhoto Chhobi, Boro Shwapno" (Small Films, Big Dreams), where she will be at the helm of a short film. Titled "Otoyeb", this marks her inaugural endeavour into directing, promising a fresh perspective in the realm of storytelling.

Photos: Collected

The film, as described by Swagata, revolves around a love story tainted by the echoes of unsuccessful love, drawing parallels to iconic tales such as Romeo and Juliet and Shirin-Farhad. It delves into the complexities of love hindered by social disparities, portraying a narrative where love struggles to reach its fruition. Despite the familiarity of the theme, Swagata expresses her desire to present it uniquely, infused with her personal touch.

Having pursued studies in the Film and Media Studies department at Stamford University, the idea of crafting a short film was conceived during her master's programme. The script for "Otoyeb" took shape during this academic period. Although the formal celebration of her master's degree is pending, the project is now set to unfold.

Several months ago, Swagata submitted the script for "Otoyeb" under the BTV project "Chhoto Chhobi, Boro Shwapno". After an initial selection, an interview process ensued. Having successfully navigated through all the necessary procedures, an official announcement was made by BTV on November 23, declaring Swagata as the chosen director for this cinematic venture.

The cast for "Otoyeb" is yet to be finalised, and Swagata expresses her eagerness to collaborate with new and emerging artistes. While a few names are in consideration, formal discussions are yet to take place. Prior to the commencement of shooting, Swagata will undergo a seven-day workshop, shaping her vision for the film.

"After completing that," Swagata states, "decisions will be made about the actors."