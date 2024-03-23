‘Deyaler Desh’s’ intriguing teaser heightens anticipation for Eid premiere

Director Mishuk Moni has unveiled the teaser for his highly-anticipated film "Deyaler Desh", just some time ago leaving audiences intrigued by its intensity. The teaser alludes to a mystery surrounding Bubly's character's demise, with her wandering the streets in bridal attire, igniting curiosity about the film's storyline.

Scheduled for release during Eid-ul-Fitr, the teaser cleverly withholds plot details, enticing viewers with an aura of mystery surrounding the narrative.

The teaser further shows a glimpse of Sariful Razz, deeply enamoured with Bubly's character, standing in front of his house, consumed by obsession. There's a haunting scene where Bubly wanders the streets, adorned in a bridal saree, her presence evokes an eerie atmosphere. Despite her body being preserved in a freezer, Razz's unyielding love for her refuses to wane. The teaser poses questions about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Bubly's demise and delves into how Razz finds himself entangled in this unsettling situation.

Earlier on, Bubly dwelled on her character while speaking with The Daily Star, stating, "I was captivated by the story from the outset. Unlike anything I've worked on before, 'Deyaler Desh' challenged me to embody a character authentically, transcending the confines of traditional commercial cinema. Our director's guidance and my fellow actors' support have been invaluable in bringing this character to life."

Apart from Sariful Razz and Shobnom Yesmin Bubly, the film also stars prominent casts including Md Shahadat Hossain, Zinat Sanu Swagata, Saberi Alam, Azizul Hakim, Shamapty Mashuq, A K Azad Shetu, Azam Khan, Ashok Bepari, Jainal Jack, and Deepak Kumar Goswami, in pivotal roles.