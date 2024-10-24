Need a good cry? Here are 5 films that will leave you sobbing

Whether you are someone who bottles things up or simply love the relief felt from shedding tears over a heart-warming story, these movies are made to wreck you in the best possible way. From animated masterpieces to tender love stories and family dramas, the following 5 films will pull at your heartstrings like a violinist playing a sad melody on a rainy day.

A Dog's Way Home

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Bella, a loyal dog, who gets separated from her owner and makes a long, perilous trek back home.

What makes it such a tearjerker is how it celebrates the emotional bond between humans and animals. Bella's adventures introduce us to moments of kindness, some gut-punching hardships, and unrelenting hope. It is also a reminder of how far your pet is willing to go for you — a testament to unadulterated love.

If you are an animal lover or simply a sucker for stories about loyalty, this one will have you bawling into your popcorn.

Grave of the Fireflies

When it comes to emotional devastation, this Japanese anime is in a league of its own. Set during the final days of World War II, it follows the lives of two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, as they struggle to survive the horrors of war.

Grave of the Fireflies subtly captures the fragility of human life through the perspective of children. It isn't just about war—it's about love, loss, and resilience.

If you might think anime can't break your heart, you're about to be proven wrong. This movie will linger with you long after the credits roll, leaving you in stunned silence.

Keep tissues handy. Lots of them!

You're Not You

This film brings warmth and sorrow in equal measure. "You're Not You" stars Hilary Swank as Kate, a talented pianist diagnosed with ALS — a motor neuron disease, Josh Duhamel as her husband, and Emmy Rossum as Bec, the unlikely caregiver who becomes her companion.

You're Not You explores relationships, both strained and newfound, under the weight of an incurable illness. It teaches how comfort can come from where we would not even imagine while shining a light on the power of friendship and acceptance.

It's one of those movies that will hit you with unexpected waves of emotion, and by the end, you will be reflecting on life, love, and the people who shape you.

One Day

Ah, love stories! What would we do without them? But this is not your typical movie about star-crossed lovers.

"One Day" follows Dexter and Emma, two people whose paths cross every 15 July over the course of two decades. It's a tale of love, timing, and missed opportunities that makes you wonder: Is true love about perfect timing or persistence?

One Day is a bittersweet experience. It gives you just enough joy to make the heartbreak hit harder. As you watch the characters evolve through the years, you can't help but feel a sense of longing and nostalgia. If you have ever felt that love is as fleeting as time itself, this one will have you crying quietly into your blanket.

Also remade into a series this year, the story is equally good and so is our suffering.

Badhaai Ho

This Bollywood gem perhaps looks a little odd in this list, right? Well, give it a chance.

"Badhaai Ho" is not a conventional tearjerker — it's a "dramedy" with a twist. The movie tells the story of Nakul, a young man, who finds himself in an awkward situation when his middle-aged mother unexpectedly becomes pregnant. What follows is a comedic yet deeply emotional exploration of family dynamics, societal taboos, and the joy of unexpected moments in life.

Although much of the film is filled with humour, it packs an emotional punch when it comes to themes of acceptance, love, and familial bond with the arrival of the little one. Badhaai Ho normalises imperfections in relationships, teaching us that life's curveballs can still bring happiness. It's the kind of movie that will leave you smiling through your tears.