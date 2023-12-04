American Heart Association identifies hit songs as potential lifesavers

In a groundbreaking revelation, the American Heart Association has highlighted certain chart-topping tracks, including Taylor Swift's "You're Losing Me" and Beyoncé's "Virgo's Groove," as potential lifesavers due to their optimal tempo for hands-only CPR.

The Association tweeted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) recently, emphasising the life-saving potential of these songs. They explained that songs with a rhythm between 100 and 120 beats per minute align perfectly with the recommended speed for chest compressions during CPR.

The simplicity of hands-only CPR was underscored by the Association, which outlined the two-step process—calling 911 and performing forceful compressions at the specified beats per minute. They suggested that humming or singing along to tracks such as "You're Losing Me" or "Virgo's Groove" could assist individuals in maintaining the correct tempo during CPR, potentially saving lives.

Moreover, a playlist curated by the American Heart Association features an array of songs that match the required beats per minute for CPR. Recent additions to this life-saving compilation include Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" and "Sparks Fly."

Notably, other well-known hits such as Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" and "Just Dance," Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," and the Bee Gees' classic "Stayin' Alive" were also identified for their tempo compatibility with CPR procedures.

Individuals seeking to perform hands-only CPR can follow the American Heart Association's guidelines, which involve placing one hand's heel on the breastbone of a collapsed individual and applying forceful and rhythmic compressions at 100 to 120 beats per minute.

This revolutionary revelation regarding the musical aid in CPR procedures offers a unique and engaging approach to potentially saving lives in emergency situations.