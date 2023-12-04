Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 4, 2023 12:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 12:23 PM

Most Viewed

Music

American Heart Association identifies hit songs as potential lifesavers

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 4, 2023 12:11 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 12:23 PM
Photos: Collected

In a groundbreaking revelation, the American Heart Association has highlighted certain chart-topping tracks, including Taylor Swift's "You're Losing Me" and Beyoncé's "Virgo's Groove," as potential lifesavers due to their optimal tempo for hands-only CPR.

The Association tweeted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) recently, emphasising the life-saving potential of these songs. They explained that songs with a rhythm between 100 and 120 beats per minute align perfectly with the recommended speed for chest compressions during CPR.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The simplicity of hands-only CPR was underscored by the Association, which outlined the two-step process—calling 911 and performing forceful compressions at the specified beats per minute. They suggested that humming or singing along to tracks such as "You're Losing Me" or "Virgo's Groove" could assist individuals in maintaining the correct tempo during CPR, potentially saving lives.

Moreover, a playlist curated by the American Heart Association features an array of songs that match the required beats per minute for CPR. Recent additions to this life-saving compilation include Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" and "Sparks Fly."

Notably, other well-known hits such as Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" and "Just Dance," Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," and the Bee Gees' classic "Stayin' Alive" were also identified for their tempo compatibility with CPR procedures.

BTS get mention in Michael Jackson documentary
Read more

BTS get mention in Michael Jackson documentary

Individuals seeking to perform hands-only CPR can follow the American Heart Association's guidelines, which involve placing one hand's heel on the breastbone of a collapsed individual and applying forceful and rhythmic compressions at 100 to 120 beats per minute.

This revolutionary revelation regarding the musical aid in CPR procedures offers a unique and engaging approach to potentially saving lives in emergency situations.

 

Related topic:
American Heart AssociationTaylor SwiftBeyonceLady GagaBruno MarsJanet JacksonBee Gees
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

lady gaga

Lady Gaga to perform at Oscars

Lady Gaga, fiance Taylor Kinney 'taking a break'

Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen dominate with record wins

1w ago

Janet Jackson releases jewellery line

Swifties demand Taylor Swift to take a stand on Gaza

Swifties demand Taylor Swift to take a stand on Gaza

সুপ্রিম কোর্ট
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অবসরের ৩ বছরের মধ্যে সরকারি কর্মকর্তারা সংসদ নির্বাচন করতে পারবেন না: হাইকোর্ট

‘হাইকোর্টের রায়ের পর সরকারি কর্মকর্তারা অবসরের ৩ বছর পার না হলে জাতীয় নির্বাচনে অংশ নেওয়ার সুযোগ পাবেন না।'

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

ঢাকার ৭ আসনে ৩৪ প্রার্থীর মনোনয়ন বাতিল

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification