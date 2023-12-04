BTS get mention in Michael Jackson documentary

K-pop sensation BTS has been featured in the highly awaited documentary "Thriller 40", revealed on the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson's iconic album "Thriller".

The documentary delved into Michael Jackson's enduring influence on emerging artistes like BTS and the expanding K-pop industry. Snippets from the documentary have now emerged online.

[NEWS] @BTS_twt's "Dynamite" MV was showing side by side with Michael Jacksons MVs and Performances in the Documentary of Michael Jackson "Thriller 40" Anniversary!#MichaelJackson #BTS pic.twitter.com/NEWDVN9PaS — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) December 2, 2023

The documentary included a side-by-side comparison of Michael Jackson's choreography with that of BTS. The film features BTS's music video "Dynamite". In a tribute to Michael Jackson's legacy, the documentary segment emphasised, "Every move they do is all Michael Jackson," highlighting how the legend's influence has permeated the world of K-pop.

Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, succumbing to a drug-induced cardiac arrest at the age of 50. His death occurred at his residence in Los Angeles.

BTS is currently on hiatus, dedicating time to their individual careers. Each member has made their solo debut during this period, with the youngest member, Jungkook, recently releasing his solo album last month.