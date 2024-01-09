Taylor Swift surpasses Michael Jackson with highest-grossing concert film

While Taylor Swift did not secure a Golden Globe for her Eras Tour film, she still made history. Prior to the 34-year-old's red carpet appearance at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" claimed its position as the highest-grossing concert and documentary film ever. Swift accomplished this remarkable feat as her global box office hit film surpassed Michael Jackson's "This Is It", the previous record-holder.

Timed perfectly with Swift's presence at the Golden Globes, AMC Theatres' CEO Adam Aron declared on X (formerly Twitter), "Now at USD 261.6 million globally, AMC's inaugural release, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, has officially become the highest-grossing concert film and documentary film of all time. AMC extends our congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for her remarkable achievement."

This Sunday, The Eras Tour amassed a total of USD 261.6 million globally, with over USD 180 million generated in North America alone. With these updated figures, Taylor Swift's concert film has outpaced The King of Pop's "This Is It", which had a global total of USD 261.2 million.

In an AMC statement, Aron expressed, "On behalf of all of us at AMC Theatres, I extend my congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for her remarkable and record-setting box office performance."

"Her spectacular performance brought joy to fans worldwide and serves as a compelling testament to the impact of exceptional filmmaking and the enchantment of movie theatres," he added.

Even though Swift didn't win a Golden Globe for the "Eras Tour film", she graciously gave a standing ovation to fellow nominee Greta Gerwig for winning the award for "Barbie". Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this moment.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Barbie won the box office achievement, but Taylor Swift is a real-life Barbie, so technically, she also won." Another expressed, "She may have lost, but being the first to stand for a standing ovation is how Taylor Swift won again."