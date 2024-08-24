Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's record at Wembley

Taylor Swift has added another accolade to her impressive career with her widely discussed Eras Tour. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she became the first solo artiste to perform at London's iconic Wembley Stadium the most times during a single tour.

During her Tuesday show, she announced to her fans, "You just made me the first solo artiste to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour," as reported by the BBC. "We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."

Swift broke the previous record held by Michael Jackson, who performed at the stadium seven times during his 1988 Bad Tour. Additionally, the pop group Take That also performed there eight times during their 2011 Progress Tour.

Taylor Swift has performed at Wembley Stadium more than any other venue during her current tour. On her Tuesday show, she expressed her love for performing in London, saying, "I've always loved playing for you here in London, but this is the best." She added, "I've never had it this good before. I've never had a crowd that's so generous. You seem to have memorised every single lyric of every single song, and that's a dream come true."

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift addressed the cancellation of three concerts in Vienna due to an alleged suicide attack plot, expressing that the situation left her feeling "fear" and "guilt." In a post on Instagram, Swift shared, "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many had planned on coming to those shows."

The Vienna concerts, which were part of the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, were cancelled after authorities issued a warning about a terror plot linked to Islamic State supporters.

Police have detained three individuals in connection with the alleged attack threat, with the United States providing intelligence to aid in the investigation.