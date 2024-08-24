Justin and Hailey welcome baby Bieber

Celebrated musician Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have welcomed their first child. Justin shared a tender moment on social media, posting a picture of their newborn's tiny foot.

Justin captioned the heartwarming Instagram post, writing "Welcome Home". The singer, known for his hit "Baby," also announced their child's name as Jack Blues Bieber. The image shows what appears to be Hailey's hand gently cradling their newborn's tiny foot.

Fans flooded the couple's post with an outpouring of love and support, sending their heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes for this new chapter in their lives. One Instagram user enthusiastically commented, "Congrats, Justin! You're officially a dad!"

In May, the couple delighted fans by sharing photos from their intimate vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, where they also announced they were expecting. The 27-year-old model stunned in a lace gown by Saint Laurent, proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Photo: Collected

Hailey completed her look with a delicate veil, chic black glasses, and a stunning $1.5 million diamond ring gifted to her by Justin.

Though the couple remained tight-lipped about their baby's gender, fans were quick to speculate that Hailey might be expecting a baby girl.

Interestingly, the former ballerina referred to her child as a "cherry blossom" in an Instagram post where she showcased her freshly painted nails.

The next month, when Hailey's Yves Saint Laurent campaign launched, she revealed that she was four months along with her "little bean" and subtly hinted at the expected due date.

Hailey and Justin, who was 30 at the time, tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

Their grander celebration took place later in South Carolina, where A-list friends like Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, and close family gathered to witness their vows.

In May 2023, Hailey admitted to the Sunday Times that the idea of having children as a public figure made her "nervous."

"People already make comments about my husband and my friends. I can't fathom dealing with the things they might say about my child," she shared, voicing her concerns.