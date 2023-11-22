Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan to feature in new 'Karate Kid' movie

In a surprise announcement, renowned actors Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan have revealed their return to the beloved Karate Kid franchise. The duo is set to reprise their iconic roles in an upcoming film, while actively seeking a fresh face to take on the lead role.

During a video announcement, Chan and Macchio excitedly shared the news of their collaboration in the new Karate Kid movie. Emphasising the search for a new protagonist, echoing the global quest that launched their iconic characters, the actors expressed enthusiasm for discovering the next Karate Kid.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle with a screenplay by Rob Lieber, the film is slated for production under the guidance of producer Karen Rosenfelt. Although plot details are under wraps, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 13, 2024.

Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita in 'The Karate Kid III' (1989)

In the original Karate Kid films, Macchio's character, Daniel LaRusso, faced bullying but transformed his life through self-defence teachings and life lessons from the wise Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita. Macchio's reprisal of Daniel in the TV series Cobra Kai, which reignited his rivalry with Johnny Lawrence, garnered critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for outstanding comedy series in 2021.

Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith in "The Karate Kid" (2010)

Chan, who previously starred alongside Jaden Smith in the 2010 Karate Kid reboot as Mr. Han, a mentor and kung fu master, is set to bring his expertise and experience back to the franchise.

Aspiring talents seeking the chance to become the next Karate Kid have been directed to KarateKidCasting.com for further details on auditions and submissions. The film's announcement has sparked anticipation among fans, eagerly awaiting the return of this cherished and iconic series.