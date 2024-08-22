Billie Eilish on topping Spotify’s monthly streaming charts

As of June 2024, the Grammy-winning artiste Billie Eilish became the most-streamed artiste on the platform, overtaking The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), who previously held the top position, Spotify revealed on Monday.

Eilish later expressed her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, sharing her disbelief and affection for her fans. "Number 1 in the world on Spotify I really can't even believe this. I love you all so much this is the craziest thing ever," she noted.

The "What Was I Made For?" singer has also become the third artiste—and the youngest in history—to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The first two artistes to reach this milestone were Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd showed his support for Billie Eilish as she approached his record. He reposted from an Eilish fan account on X (formerly Twitter) that stated, "Billie Eilish is now less than 1 million listeners away from becoming the #1 artiste with the most monthly listeners on Spotify." added his own encouragement, writing, "Let's go!"

The "Birds Of A Feather" singer dropped her third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft", in April. The album, consisting of 10 tracks, made an impressive debut, securing the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Eilish holds several other Spotify records, including having eight of her songs in the platform's Billions Club, which recognises tracks that have surpassed one billion streams. These songs are "Lovely" with Khalid, "Bad Guy", "When the Party's Over", "Everything I Wanted", "Ocean Eyes", "Happier Than Ever", "Idontwannabeyouanymore", and "Bury a Friend".