Wed Jun 18, 2025 04:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 05:03 PM

Wed Jun 18, 2025 04:56 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 05:03 PM
Beyoncé makes history during ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour
Photo: Collected

Beyoncé has once again cemented her legacy, this time in London. As part of her "Cowboy Carter" world tour, the global superstar performed six sold-out shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, setting three new records at the venue.

The concerts, held on June 14 and 16 among other dates, grossed over £45 million (approx. $61.5 million) — making them the highest-grossing shows ever at the stadium. With 275,000 tickets sold, Beyoncé also became the highest-selling artiste in terms of attendance at the venue. She is now the only performer to play six concerts at the stadium, setting a third milestone.



Fans flooded social media with praise, hailing Beyoncé as the undisputed queen of touring. Reactions included comments like "The Queen of touring for a reason" and "Bow down to the queen."

The "Cowboy Carter" tour began in Los Angeles on April 28 and has since swept through major cities across North America and Europe, including stops in Chicago, New York, Paris, and London. The tour will conclude in Las Vegas on July 26.


Cowboy CarterBeyoncesix sold-out showsTottenham Hotspur Stadiumthree new records
