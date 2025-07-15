Music
Unreleased Beyoncé music, show plans stolen from car in Atlanta

Unreleased music and concert plans belonging to US pop icon Beyoncé were reported stolen from a rental vehicle in Atlanta last week, according to a police report made public on Monday (July 14).

The theft took place on July 8, just days ahead of the Atlanta leg of Beyoncé's ongoing "Cowboy Carter" tour. The targeted car was being used by her choreographer, Christopher Grant, and a dancer.

Grant, 37, told authorities he returned to the vehicle to find the rear window shattered and several items missing, including multiple jump drives containing watermarked and unreleased music, stage footage, and both past and upcoming setlists related to the tour.

Also stolen were a MacBook laptop, luxury clothing, and a pair of headphones. Authorities attempted to track the MacBook and headphones through location data but have yet to recover the items.

Atlanta Police confirmed that a warrant has been issued for a suspect, who remains at large as of Monday (July 14).

Beyoncé is set to conclude her four-night run in Atlanta on Monday before wrapping up the "Cowboy Carter" tour later this month in Las Vegas. The tour launched in April, following her historic Grammy win for "Album of the Year" with her country-inspired record.

