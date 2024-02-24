Beyonce storms to first UK no 1 in 14 years with 'Texas Hold 'Em'

US music superstar Beyonce secured her first UK no 1 single in 14 years on Friday when her new country hit "Texas Hold 'Em" stormed straight to the top spot in the British charts.

The song is one of two Beyonce released after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial earlier this month in which the 32-time Grammy Award winner quipped about "breaking the internet" minutes before announcing a forthcoming album.

"Texas Hold 'Em" is Beyonce's sixth UK No 1 single and her first in 14 years after she last topped the British charts in 2010 with Lady Gaga's "Telephone", the Official Charts Company said. Her last solo UK No 1 was in 2008 with "If I Were A Boy".

Her UK chart success comes after Beyonce, 42, made history earlier this week when she became the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts in the United States with "Texas Hold 'Em". Her other new single "16 Carriages" came in at No 9 on that chart.

"Texas Hold 'Em" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs across all genres.

Beyonce's upcoming album, "Act II", will be released on March 29, the second in a three-album project that began with her 2022 critically acclaimed "Renaissance".