Blackpink’s Jisoo becomes third member to announce solo agency

K-pop girl group Blackpink member Jisoo has revealed the establishment of her solo agency named Blissoo. As the 29-year-old singer takes this significant step in her career, she has also introduced the official website for her brand-new label. The announcement was shared on social media by Jisoo herself via Instagram on Wednesday, February 21.

The Blissoo website states, "Jisoo who debuted as a member of Blackpink in 2016, now seeks to establish her own identity, amplifying her influence beyond the realms of music."

The description also includes, "With her unique allure, Jisoo's evolving journey as a multifaceted artiste continues to captivate many, unfolding seamlessly in the present moment."

A statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, indicates that Blissoo "provides a special space for the captivating artist Jisoo, akin to a gift box filled with Jisoo's complete joy."

The statement also highlights that Jisoo "aims to bring happiness and delight to her fans through various appearances and boundless charms."

Blackpink fans took to social media to extend their congratulations to the singer. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The website opening with a pic of her smiling then the animation of Blissoo logo comes in and bliss means pure happiness and behind the Blissoo text is a pic of Jisoo smiling omg I really do love these details it's so aesthetically pleasing."

A second fan added, "I'm a big fan of Blackpink and Jisoo. It's great to see her branching out and starting her own label, 'Blissoo'. I'm excited to see what she has in store for us with this new venture."

Another fan said, "Them announcing their own labels in the order of their announcement as members of Blackpink... my girls are all grown and all CEOs now.."