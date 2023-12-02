Taylor Swift to earn more than $100 million from Spotify alone this year

"Shake it off" star Taylor Swift is ready to end the final year with a bang in Spotify as she might earn a whopping $100 million alone in Spotify in 2023.

The calculation is based on her top streaming numbers for the year, as indicated by the streaming giant in its year-end "Wrapped" tally.

According to reports by Variety, with 26.1 billion streams recorded since the year's inception, and employing an approximate rate of $0.0035 per stream (a rough estimate but reasonable for speculation), her earnings until November would reach approximately $91.35 million (as the "Wrapped" data cut off late last month). If December follows a similar pattern, the total could approach $130 million.

Noteworthy top earners were Bad Bunny, the Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma. Despite the Weeknd not releasing an album in 2023, his 2016 song "Die for You" emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career. While many, if not all, of these artists possess ownership of their masters, it's worth noting that Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma, being signed to independent labels, might have earnings closer to Swift's than their streaming numbers imply.

Certainly, while Spotify stands as the world's largest streaming service, it's important to acknowledge the existence of others. Billboard approximated that Swift's overall earnings from streaming in 2023 could reach nearly $200 million.