Sinéad O’Connor's estate demands Trump stop using her music

In a recent development, the estate of the late pop singer Sinéad O'Connor has issued a stern demand to former US President Donald Trump, urging him to cease the use of her iconic song "Nothing Compares 2 U" at his political rallies.

The campaign for Trump, who is currently the leading contender for the Republican Party nomination, featured O'Connor's hit song at recent rallies in North Carolina and Maryland, prompting a joint statement from her label and estate expressing outrage.

The statement, widely circulated on Monday and obtained by the Associated Press, emphasised O'Connor's commitment to honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency, and stated that she would have been disgusted and insulted by the misrepresentation of her work by someone she had referred to as a "biblical devil."

"Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O'Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings, it was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' at his political rallies," read the statement.

"It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone whom she, herself, referred to as a 'biblical devil.' As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately," it added.

During an interview published by Hot Press just a few weeks ahead of Trump's 2020 re-election loss, the singer referred to the US president as a "biblical devil" and then went on about how she felt he was unfit to serve.

"American people; it's a double-edged sword," she told the magazine. "Their greatest blessing is their greatest curse. Their national trait is kindness and now perhaps they're being too kind. They should be non-violently dragging him out of the office. They should be going to him — like they did with Nixon — and saying, 'You're not fit for the f—ing office, get out.'"

O'Connor, known for her political activism as well as her music, passed away in June at the age of 56.