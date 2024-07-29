Sinéad O’Connor’s death cause confirmed a year after her death

Irish singer’s cause of death confirmed one year after being found unresponsive at her London home at age 56

Sinéad O'Connor, the acclaimed Irish singer, passed away from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma, as confirmed by her death certificate, a year after her death on July 26, last year.

The Irish Independent reported this revelation on Sunday, a year after the singer and activist's death at 56.

O'Connor's first husband and close friend, John Reynolds, registered her death certificate in London last Wednesday.

The document indicated that O'Connor succumbed to "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection."

O'Connor was found "unresponsive" at her south London home on July 26 last year. Authorities at the time stated that her death was not being treated as suspicious. In January, a coroner confirmed that she died of natural causes.

O'Connor's three-decade career was marked by her global hit, a 1990 cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U", which brought her widespread acclaim and often, unwelcome attention.

She was known for her activism, most famously for tearing up a photograph of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 Saturday Night Live performance.

Her passing elicited a wave of tributes from friends, peers, collaborators, and public figures. Ireland's then-taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, remarked, "Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare."

O'Connor's death occurred 18 months after her 17-year-old son, Shane, went missing and was later found deceased. She leaves behind her three surviving children.