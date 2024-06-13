BTS’ Jin to hug 1,000 fans, singer addresses hug event controversy

BTS member Jin, also known by his real name Kim Seokjin, was recently discharged from his mandatory military service after 18 months. On that note, he has organised a special meet and greet session for his fans today, where they will have the opportunity to hug him in person. The event is also part of the FESTA celebrations, marking the group's anniversary this month.

After celebrating his reunion with his bandmates, the oldest member of the renowned K-pop band took to Weverse to make the announcement and clarify certain misunderstandings surrounding the event.

The three-hour hugging marathon is his first public event since being discharged from the army yesterday. The 1,000 fans to be embraced were chosen in a raffle, although Jin mentioned he had suggested hugging up to 3,000 fans.

"I need to talk about FESTA. I had a good idea, but it received a lot of criticism. Let me explain. I brought a draft with me from the start. Since I am in charge of FESTA myself this time, I contacted the organiser around October or November last year. However, they were honest and said they had already planned everything, so there wasn't much left to do," said the singer.

When the organisers asked whether he had any ideas. Jin suggested doing a free hug event but they refused. The company wasn't keen on doing the event as they were worried about safety issues. However, Jin proposed organising the event indoors.

"The plan was to hold the event and hug the raffle draw winners. Although the company said it would be hard to do it the day after being discharged. I told them I wanted to hug 3,000 people. Then I negotiated the number to 1,000 people, considering they wanted me to hug only 300 fans, at most. Once our negotiation was done, I don't think I paid much attention to it," stated the singer.

Soon after the live session, he penned a note for his ARMY, writing, "I worked hard to prepare for FESTA. I mentioned my free hug idea to make it stand out better. I think the meaning of what I was trying to say was conveyed incorrectly."

The singer also mentioned to his fans that there would be a lot of huggers. He will have to pass as quickly as possible so it will be difficult to have a conversation. "I expect that it will proceed smoothly if you just give a quick hug and pass by. Please be kind," said Jin.

During his live session, Jin also requested that fans not expect hugs from other members or pressure them by comparing them to him.

Jin was the first and oldest member of BTS to join the military service, beginning his service in December 2022.