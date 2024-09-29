Early signs of heart attack: What every Bangladeshi should know

Did you know that according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), in 2022, 17.45 per cent of the deaths in Bangladesh were attributed to heart attacks? The abrupt cutting off of blood flow to the heart muscle causes a heart attack. Because of this obstruction, the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently.

"In Bangladesh, heart pains start from 30 years of age. It is very dangerous now around the age range of 30 to 45 years," shared Dr Saidur Rahman Khan, Cardiologist at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital.

Although most of the time, heart attacks might lead to fatalities, the occurrence could be avoided if individuals were better informed about warning signs and could react quickly in the case of an emergency. Anyone at any moment may have a sudden cardiac arrest. Therefore, you must educate yourself on how to be ready to save a life.

Heart attack symptoms might differ from person to person. The acute, crushing chest pain that the majority of us are familiar with is not often the first symptom. "Sometimes a heart attack might come off as acidity to a patient. However, if the chest pain happens frequently on minor exertions, they have to think of it as heart disease," explained Dr Saidur.

One might feel pain when resting or moving. The severity can change based on age, gender, and health. "Genetics is one of the primary factors influencing heart disease. If a person faces major discomfort when climbing stairs, doing something strenuous, or their chest hurts during day-to-day work, they should consult a doctor immediately," Dr Saidur elaborated further.

Additional signs may include rapid heart rate, profuse perspiration, seizures, severe lethargy, or difficulty breathing. Sadly, many postpone treatment because they doubt they ever had a heart attack. They would like to not cause any trouble or concern for their loved ones. Nevertheless, it is wise to stay cautious if you are near someone and see them in any of the affected states.

In regards to that, Dr Saidur shared his insights, stating, "We recommend quick action. It is advised that a patient not wait a day or more. They should go visit their doctor the very day they feel bad. They could undergo exercise tolerance test primarily, which can help identify the severity of the heart disease."

So, what are the things you should keep in mind? Well, if you or someone you are with has chest pain or other heart attack symptoms, contact an ambulance. Since emergency medical services are prepared to restart a person's heart if it stops beating, treatment may begin on route to the hospital. If emergency medical services are unavailable, drive the patient to a nearby hospital.

To further guarantee the patient's comfort, you should position them so that they may sit on the floor, lean against a chair or wall, and have their head supported. The pressure on the heart may be reduced by sitting. They are also less likely to injure themselves in the event of a fall if they are seated on the floor.

If things get worse and the person stops breathing or does not have a pulse, you should start CPR. Just use your hands to do CPR if you do not have any training in the technique. This necessitates rapid and forceful pressure on the chest, roughly 100 to 120 times each minute. If you are competent in CPR and have had training, do 30 chest compressions first, followed by two rescue breaths.

It is also important that you not leave the individual alone. Loved ones may attempt to downplay an emergency, but you must not let them persuade you to not seek aid by denying the signs. Keep them company and provide encouraging words so that they never feel alone. Moreover, the individual should not be given anything orally unless doctors have specifically prescribed a heart medication.

Compared to a few decades ago, the likelihood of surviving a coronary event is much higher today. Act immediately if you or someone you care about is showing signs of a heart attack. It is wise to exercise caution and seek medical attention when you see signs of potential heart problems than to ignore them and risk permanent harm to your heart.