Di Maria coming to Dhaka!

Angel di Maria, the World Cup winning Argentina forward, will come to Dhaka in late May or early June, confirmed Kolkata-based sports promoter Satadru Dutta.

The 35-year-old forward, who now plays for Portuguese club Benfica, will be on a tour of the subcontinent, spending a day and a half each in Kolkata and Dhaka, informed Dutta over phone from Kolkata.

Dutta had brought Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and retired Brazilian forward Ronaldinho last year, however, those two visits became subject of heavy criticism from media and the mass due to the private nature of the tours and the mismanagement of the events.

However, Dutta confirmed there will be no such issues this time around.

"Di Maria will spend a day and a half each in Kolkata and Dhaka, between May 20 and June 5," Dutta told The Daily Star. "This time it will be completely different. I have taken the responsibility on myself and will make sure Di Maria makes enough public interaction."

"Di Maria will be involved in a public appearance at a stadium, in meet and greet events, a session with women footballers and a meeting with the Prime Minister," Dutta said.

PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The sports promoter, who had also previously brought Diego Maradona and Pele to Kolkata, said he is in contact with various agencies and corporates in Dhaka to finalise the deal and itinerary of the visit.