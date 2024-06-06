Football
AFP, Buenos Aires
Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:46 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:50 PM

Football

Argentina's Martinez ready 'to fight' Villa to play in Olympics

AFP, Buenos Aires
Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:46 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says he is ready to "fight" with his club Aston Villa over being able to feature at this year's Olympic Games.

Clubs are not obliged to release players for the Olympic football tournament held in France between July 24-August 9 with the new Premier League campaign beginning on August 17.

Martinez, 31, hopes to be included as one of three players aged more than 23 to be selected in the Argentina squad.

"I always put Argentina first, and if I have to fight with my club then I will do so," Martinez told TycSports on Wednesday.

"The most important thing for me is the Copa America then the Olympic Games. My dream is to win the gold medal.

"I want to play in the Olympic Games but it doesn't depend on just me," the 2022 World Cup winner added.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is also a possible inclusion in the squad as he holds talks with Javier Mascherano who is the coach of Argentina's Olympic side.

Emiliano MartinezOlympicsParis Olympic 2024
