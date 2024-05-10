Arnob unplugged: Candid insights into his artistic journey

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, the acclaimed musician, has been diversifying his artistic pursuits beyond the realm of music in recent years. In a candid interview, he revealed his introspections on creativity, personal growth, and the evolving landscape of the music industry.

In a serene ambiance, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob's musical prowess is vividly evident as he strums his guitar with finesse. With a diverse repertoire that transcends genres, Arnob effortlessly crafts a realm of "real magic" through his melodies.

The musician is renowned for his exceptional lyricism and musical arrangements and has been a stalwart in the Bengali music scene for decades. Amidst his bustling studio life, he finds solace in the tranquillity of Shantiniketan, where his musical journey began as a disciple. Reflecting on his roots, Arnob shares, "I spent nearly 20 years in Shantiniketan listening and practising the songs of Tagore. Now, as I return intermittently, I long for those peaceful days."

As we delve deeper into his creative process, Arnob sheds light on the symbiosis between Shantiniketan's serenity and his studio endeavours in Dhaka. "The tranquillity of Shantiniketan allows me to immerse myself in nature, while Dhaka fuels my creative energy," he said explaining how both Bengal have shaped his identity as a musician.

Discussing his venture into visual arts alongside music, Arnob reminisces about his early aspirations. "Years ago, I contemplated delving into visual arts alongside music," he recalls. "I sought to create a holistic experience where music and visual elements intertwine seamlessly."

Reflecting on his recent endeavours, Arnob highlighted his collaboration with Coke Studio Bangla as a significant milestone. Amidst his musical ventures, he expressed a growing interest in visual art, particularly painting. "When I'm painting, I enjoy my time and it is deeply personal," he remarked, underscoring the personal satisfaction derived from this creative outlet.

Asked about his future endeavours, Arnob revealed a shift in focus from music to a more holistic approach to art. While acknowledging the intrinsic value of guitar playing, he emphasised the personal nature of painting, contrasting it with the public reception of his music.

Painting by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob

Delving deeper into his creative process, Arnob addressed the balance between public demand and personal satisfaction in songwriting. Answering whether he prioritises public demand more than personal satisfaction, the musician answered with boldness, "Not exactly. However, recording songs involves various technical aspects to consider. It's not just about composing. The production process is quite mechanical. Even then, there are many steps involved. Doing everything myself doesn't always feel good after a while."

Reflecting on his journey from Shantiniketan to Coke Studio Bangla, Arnob highlighted the distinct essence of each artistic domain. While acknowledging his contributions to film music, he expressed a desire to explore new horizons beyond the confines of traditional music production.

"Each field has its own essence. When composing music for films, you have to intertwine the story with the music. I don't find my place there. I want to step out of my comfort zone. My songs are entirely different," the musician said.

Addressing fan anticipation for new music, Arnob announced plans for a forthcoming album featuring eight original songs. Teasing the project's thematic depth, he revealed collaborations with renowned poets to adapt Bengali poetry into musical compositions, promising a diverse and enriching listening experience.

"We've turned poems by various Bangali poets into songs. From Jibanananda Das to Shrijato, and Nilanjana Bandyopadhyay, I've worked with many poets. I'll also have a couple of my own lyrics. Actually, no one wants to listen to albums anymore. Everyone prefers singles," Arnob explains.

In response to questions about his shifting focus, Arnab admitted to feeling a sense of laziness and reluctance to conform to societal expectations. Despite his musical prowess, he confessed to not considering himself a great singer, attributing his lack of formal training in vocals to his upbringing focused more on painting, where his confidence lies.

Regarding his approach to songwriting and the creative process, Arnob emphasised the importance of collaboration and extensive discussions before settling on a final piece. He underscored the time-consuming nature of crafting each of his songs, highlighting the deliberations involved in selecting the right form and thematic elements.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Coke Studio Bangla, Arnob acknowledged the risks involved but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to explore new avenues of artistic expression. He noted the platform's role in fostering collaborations between artists from diverse backgrounds.

Painting by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob

Regarding his collaboration with fellow musician Sunidhi Nayak, Arnob revealed his desire to work with a diverse range of artists beyond the realms of Rabindrasangeet and classical music. He seeks to explore new musical horizons and push the boundaries of his creativity.

Reflecting on his propensity for experimentation, Arnob entertained the idea of incorporating unconventional instruments like harmonium and tabla into his music. Despite his proficiency in playing the guitar, Arnab expressed doubts about the harmonium's compatibility with his musical style, suggesting it might not produce the same aesthetic appeal as the guitar or keyboard.

Arnob's journey exemplifies the resilience and adaptability required to thrive in the ever-evolving world of music. As he continues to push the boundaries of his creativity, Arnob serves as an inspiration for artistes navigating the complexities of artistic expression in a rapidly changing cultural landscape.