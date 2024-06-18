New songs to light up Eid-ul-Azha celebrations

This Eid-ul-Azha, the festivities extend beyond the silver screen with five new film releases lighting up theatres. Streaming platforms are joining the celebration with a slew of new movies and series. Yet, it's the vibrant music scene that truly resonates, echoing through neighbourhoods of the country with fresh releases. Among them, the song "Uradhura" from the film "Toofan" has become a standout hit, capturing the hearts and ears of listeners everywhere.

Asif's 'The Last Don'

Renowned singer Asif Akbar, who previously collaborated with Saikat Nasir for the music video "Agun" in 2017, is back with a new video titled "The Last Don." In this video, Asif not only lends his voice but also plays the role of a don. The song's narrative, conceived by Asif, showcases a young man standing against injustice. Written by Suhrid Sufian and composed by Javed Ahmed Kislu, the musical film premiered on Asif Akbar's YouTube channel on Eid afternoon.

Habib and Antara's debut duet

Antara Kotha teams up with Habib Wahid for the first time in the duet "Bhabini Kokhono." Written by Suhrid Sufian, the song is composed and arranged by Habib Wahid and has been released on his YouTube channel.

Mila's 'Tona Tuni'

After a long hiatus, Mila returns with her new song "Tona Tuni." Mila herself has written, composed, and arranged this song. The video, featuring Maruf Chowdhury Omi, is directed by Ilazar Islam and released by G-Series.

Kona and Ayon's 'Jonmo Jonmo'

Singers Kona and Ayon Chaklader present the new song "Jonmo Jonmo," written by Ahmed Rizvi. Composed by Ayon Chaklader and arranged by MMP Roni, this song is released by Natai Music with a video directed by Saikat Reza, featuring model Kajol.

Fazlur Rahman Babu's 'Premoboti'

Fazlur Rahman Babu's latest song "Premoboti" features music by Khairul Wasi and arrangement by Minhaj Jewel. The music video, directed by MH Rizvi and starring Sumona Arfin and Sakin Ahmed, will be released on Soundtek's YouTube channel.

Khairul Wasi's 'Premer Pagol'

Khairul Wasi releases "Premer Pagol" with lyrics by Tarek Ananda and music arrangement by Shahriar Rafat. Another song, "Gachh Lagan Poribesh Bachan," performed by Khairul Wasi's band Wasi Wing, will also be released on his YouTube channel.

Fahmida Nabi's new solo

Fahmida Nabi returns with a new song featuring lyrics by Farzana Rahman and music by Sajib Das. This song will be available on Fahmida Nabi's YouTube channel.

Samina and Bappa's 'Rimjhim Rimjhim'

Samina Chowdhury and Bappa Mazumder collaborate on the duet "Rimjhim Rimjhim," written by Asif Iqbal with music by Kishore Das. The video, directed by Zakaria Hasan Munna, will be released on the Ganchil Music YouTube channel.

Shafin Ahmed's 'Ondho Abeg'

Shafin Ahmed's new song "Ondho Abeg," written by Asif Iqbal and composed by Kishore Das, has been released by Gaanchill Music.

Porshi's 'Ei Duti Chokhe'

Porshi's latest song "Ei Duti Chokhe," written by Sudip Kumar and composed by Jewel Morshed, is now available on Spotify and other platforms. The music video, directed by Sohel Raj, will soon be released on Porshi's YouTube channel.

Liza's 'Purnima Chand'

Sania Sultana Liza's Eid release "Purnima Chand," composed by Nakib Khan with lyrics by Shoaib Ahmed and music arrangement by Fuad Naser Babu, is directed by Raj Biswas Shankar and produced by Film Venture.

Jajabor's musical film

The band Jajabor presents a musical film, "Jajabor," featuring lyrics and composition by the band's vocalist, Captain. The film, centred on the story of two mafia gangs, stars Sujan Habib, Ishara, Mukul Jamil, and Elin and will be released by G-Series.

Atia and Kushal's new duet

Atia Anisa and Kushal Mondal's duet "Tomatei Purno Ami," written by Rabiul Islam and composed by Sajid Sarker, features Purnima Brishti and Shimul in the video. It will be released on KM Music's YouTube channel. Additionally, Atia lends her voice to several songs for Eid special dramas.

FS Nayeem's 'Maya'

FS Nayeem, though primarily known for his acting, releases his new song "Maya" on Spotify. The song, written, composed, and arranged by Abid Al Faisal, showcases Nayeem's musical talent.

Kazi Shuvo's new solo

Kazi Shuvo releases two solo tracks, "Pathor Hoye Geche Mon," written by Hanif Khan and composed by Kazi Shuvo with music arrangement by Ahmed Sajib, and "Khoto," written, composed, and arranged by Shamim. The music videos are directed by Golam Rabbani Kishor. Additionally, his song "Kurbani," featuring various artists, will be released under Koler Gan Multimedia.