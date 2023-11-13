Shreya Ghoshal and Asif Akbar confirm collaboration

Asif Akbar, the versatile singer known as the "Prince of Bengali Music," is set to collaborate with the immensely popular Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Despite his remarkable success and popularity as a solo artiste, Asif has also ventured into duets with various renowned singers, including a memorable duet with Indian playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti in 2003.

In a recent announcement on his social media handle, Asif confirmed that he will be lending his voice to a song with the celebrated songstress Shreya Ghoshal. Reflecting on his past duet experience with Kavita Krishnamurti, Asif expressed admiration for Shreya Ghoshal, describing her as the "queen" of vocals and expressing his fandom for her versatile singing.

This upcoming duet project will feature one Hindi and one Bengali song, showcasing the linguistic diversity of their musical collaboration. The Hindi song is currently in the preparation stage, and while the date for Shreya's recording is finalised, Asif's participation is contingent on his recovery from illness. Once he regains his health, Asif will head to Mumbai to stand before the microphone and contribute his vocals to the project.

Ravi Basnet is the lyricist behind the upcoming song, with music composed by Rajeev Roy Choudhury and Monotosh Degharia. The song will be released under the banner of Believe Music, a French music company.

This collaboration not only highlights Asif's continued exploration of musical partnerships but also emphasises the cross-cultural connection between Bengali and Hindi music through the collaboration of two prominent artistes. Music enthusiasts can eagerly await the release of this uniquely harmonious blend of voices.