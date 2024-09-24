Shreya Ghoshal named Spotify’s first Indian Equal Global Ambassador

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has made history as the first Indian artiste to be appointed Spotify's Equal Global Ambassador. She shared the news on Monday, along with images of her photo featured at Times Square in New York.

"Thrilled to share that your SG is the first Indian artist to be the Equal Global Ambassador for @spotify @spotifyindia. Here are some visuals from New York Times Square," Shreya announced with the photos of the digital billboard.

As stated on the music streaming platform's official website, Spotify launched its Equal Global Music Program in 2021 to promote gender equality in the music industry by elevating and recognising the contributions of women creators worldwide.

Shreya Ghoshal, who gained prominence with her debut Bollywood song "Bairi Piya" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas" in 2002, has since voiced numerous hits across different genres. Some of her most well-known tracks include "Teri Ore" (2008), "Sun Raha Hai Na Tu" (2013), "Ghoomar" (2018), "Ghar More Pardesiya" (2019), and "Dheeme Dheeme" (2023).

Shreya recently rescheduled her September 14 concert in Kolkata, delaying it by a month due to the RG Kar rape and murder incident that has shaken the nation, stating, "This concert was highly anticipated by all of us, but it is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity. I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of women in this world, not just our country. I am hopeful my friends and fans will accept and understand our decision to push this concert."

She made a guest appearance alongside Sonu Nigam, with whom she has collaborated on more than 120 songs, on the September 20 episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" Season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. During the show, Shreya performed several hit songs, including "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin" (2011), "Main Agar Kahoon" (2007), and "Main Hoon Na" (2004).

On the professional front, Shreya is set to return as a judge on "Indian Idol" Season 15. She recently recorded the song "Zaroorat Se Zyada" for the film "Vedaa", featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. Additionally, she has lent her voice to the Hindi version of the track "Angaaron" from the upcoming film "Pushpa 2: The Rule", starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.