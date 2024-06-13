FS Nayeem drops soulful single ‘Maya’ on Spotify

Actor FS Nayeem, who has recently become the talk of the town for his remarkable physical transformation for the web-series "Kaalpurush", where he gained 35 kg for his role, has now made a significant foray into the music scene. Nayeem's latest single, "Maya," is now streaming on Spotify.

This new track, characterised by its heartfelt lyrics and captivating composition, showcases the collaborative genius of lyricist, composer, and arranger Abid Al Faisal.

Sharing his thoughts on the new release, Nayeem remarked, "I always strive to create music that harmonises with the lyrics. 'Maya' was born from this effort. It's a song that you can enjoy anytime, and many listeners have shared their appreciation for it. I hope it becomes everyone's companion during the upcoming Eid holidays."

In an era dominated by grandiose music videos, Nayeem's decision to release "Maya" solely as an audio track stands out. He elaborated on this choice, stating, "Reaching the audience is what's important. If the song resonates with people, we can always create a music video later. Anyone can make a music video, but how many can craft a truly good song?"

Nayeem's previous musical release, "Amar Tumi", came out last year. While he is widely recognised for his acting prowess on OTT and television, Nayeem's roots in music run deep. He was an active member of the band "Ironic Fate" before his acting career took precedence, leading to a hiatus from regular musical endeavours.

Currently, Nayeem is immersed in the filming of "Shekor", a project where he stars alongside Ayesha Khan. Directed by Prasun Rahman and adapted from a novel by Sanaul Mustafa, "Shekor" is eagerly anticipated.

Additionally, audiences can look forward to seeing Nayeem in Arun Chowdhury's forthcoming film "Jole Jole Tara", which is slated for release soon.