Elita Karim makes OTT debut

Sharmin Joya
Fri May 17, 2024 07:38 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 07:48 PM

Photos: STAR and collected

Renowned singer Elita Karim is set to make her debut on an OTT platform by lending her voice to the web-series "Kaalpurush". Directed by newcomer Salzar Rahman, the series features Chanchal Chowdhury, FS Nayeem, and Tanzika Amin, amongst others.

Elita confirmed the news to The Daily Star. "I am super excited for my very first song for an OTT platform," said the singer.

Elita Karim with Avishek Bhattacharjee Photo: Collected

The track, titled "MohaKaal", has been produced, composed, and arranged by the talented musician Avishek Bhattacharjee. It has been co-produced and mix-mastered by AZ Ishraque, with lyrics penned by Poddo.

"We recorded the song at Bangladhol Studio, and it was a great experience because the exchange between the music director and me was very positive," Elita shared. She added, "I am proud to make my OTT debut with the young talent Salzar in his first web series."

The singer also praised the project's producers, Film Syndicate, for choosing a music genre and a voice that is rarely used in films and fiction. "I think by doing so, the 'Kaalpurush' team is definitely breaking barriers in contemporary playback."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed
Earlier, the first look of FS Nayeem in the "Kaalpurush" teaser surprised the audience, as he underwent a massive transformation, gaining 30 kgs for his role. 

The series is set to be released on the OTT platform Chorki. However, the release date of the project is yet to be announced.

 

Related topic:
Elita KarimElita Karim on OTTkaalpurushFS NayeemChanchal ChowdhurySalzar RahmanAvishek Bhattacharjee
