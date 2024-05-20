‘Kaalpurush’ release date announced

Chanchal Chowdhury is returning on OTT with a striking new look in the web-series "Kaalpurush". The Salzar Rahman directorial project will be released on May 23.

Apart from the "Monpura" actor, the series also features FS Nayeem and Tanzika Amin in significant roles.

Video of Kaalpurush | Official Teaser | Chorki Original Series | Chanchal | Nayeem | Tanzika

The murder mystery plot elicited the interest of the audience finding FS Nayeem in a drastic transformation, where the actor was seen in a completely new avatar. For this particular role, Nayeem increased his weight by 30 kgs, and his dedication was praised by social media users.

The series also marks the debut of its director alongside another debut for singer Elita Karim, with the song "Mohaakal".

The project has been produced by Film Syndicate. The production house notably announced 10 projects that will be made in three years for the OTT platform Chorki. "Kaalpurush" is the first amongst those projects.