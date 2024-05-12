TV & Film
Sun May 12, 2024 11:23 AM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 11:36 AM

FS Nayeem leaves audience speechless with ‘Kaalpurush’ transformation

Photo: Collected

An actor transforming their body from being flab to fit is often seen across varying projects on screen. However, FS Nayeem took it to another level by transforming his fit body into a dad body for his upcoming Chorki series "Kaalpurush". Reportedly, the actor had to gain 30 kgs for the role. 

Yesterday, the teaser for "Kaalpurush" was released, featuring FS Nayeem contemplating a series of murders. In the background, Chanchal Chowdhury narrates a mysterious message that intensifies the plot's tension, "There is nothing new in the history of the world, everything is already predestined." 

Who is the murderer, and what role does Chanchal play in all of this? What does FS Nayeem not believe in, and why does the murderer think they can act without consequences? All of the answers will be unveiled soon in Chorki's new series, "Kaalpurush".

Photo: Collected

This debut project of director Sazlar Rahman has been produced by Film Syndicate, which earlier collaborated with Chorki for the much-acclaimed production "Unoloukik". 

Director Salzar Rahman used to direct music videos and ad films. Regarding the plot of "Kaalpurush" he said, "I had visited a medicine shop in Old Dhaka a long time ago. The story of this series came to my mind for various reasons from there. I then wrote the series during the time of Covid-19 quarantine period."

The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

 

 

Related topic:
kaalpurushFS NayeemChorki original series
