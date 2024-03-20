Eid special ‘Ityadi’: A star-studded lineup awaits with four veteran actors, two popular singers

The Eid special “Ityadi” will also feature late musician Khalid Hasan Milu's two sons, Protic Hasan and Pritom Hasan in a folk and contemporary song.

Popular television host Hanif Sanket is going to bring four veteran actors Shahiduzzaman Selim, Azizul Hakim, Saberi Alam and Al Mamun together in a musical drama for his TV show, "Ityadi's" Eid edition.

The four of the actors will play the role of elderly guardians in the drama. The narration-based drama will centre around a plot where their children fall victim to different traps, as they didn't adhere to their elders' wisdom.

Hanif Sanket is directing another musical drama featuring Intekhab Dinar and Sarika Subrin. The actors, who will portray the roles of husband and wife, will be taking part in a fictional conflict regarding Eid in the drama.

"Audiences will love both the production," expressed the show's host, Hanif Sanket.

Ityadi is the longest-running magazine programme in the country, which still captivates its audience with its satiric, comedic, yet timely and relevant content.

Hanif Sanket conceptualised, directed, and presented this year's Eid-special "Ityadi" segment in continuation of their 34 years on screen. The programme is produced by Fagun Audio Vision.

Like every year, this Eid's special "Ityadi" will be aired on BTV and BTV World the day after Eid-ul-Fitr as part of the Eid- special programme lineup.