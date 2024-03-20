‘Feluda’ actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty hospitalised

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Veteran actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty has been admitted into a hospital in West Bengal, India, confirmed prominent Indian Bangla newspaper Anandabazar Patrika.

The "Feluda" famed actor might be admitted to the hospital for the placement of a pacemaker in his heart. However, his family members didn't reveal anything regarding Sabyasachi's illness or the reason behind his hospital admission, stated the newspaper.

To know more about Sabyasachi's condition, Anandabazar Online reached out to the actor's wife, Mithu Chakrabarty. She did not wish to speak much on the matter.

However, she confirmed Sabyasachi's hospitalisation. Mithu said, "I am very busy. I will comment after assessing the situation."

Recently, Sabyasachi was present at his grandson Dheer's, his son Gaurav and daughter-in-law Riddhima's son, Annaprashan ceremony. Sabyasachi prefers spending time with his grandson, as he had informed the media earlier.

Sabyasachi Chakraborty has acted in various mediums including stage, television, and cinema. Although he has portrayed diverse characters on screen, he gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the character Satyajit Ray's "Feluda".

Related topic:
Sabyasachi ChakrabortySabyasachi Chakraborty FeludaFeludaSabyasachi Chakraborty hospitalisedSatyajit Ray
