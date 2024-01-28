Can’t ask for work, will even sell my shoes to make a film: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the renowned Bollywood actor, celebrated for his compelling performances in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur", "The Lunchbox", "Badlapur", and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", recently made a startling revelation about his approach to his craft and career.

In an exclusive interview on "Unfiltered" by Samdish's YouTube channel, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke candidly about his love for acting and his unwavering determination to pursue it on his terms. The versatile actor expressed his reluctance to ask for work in the industry, stating, "If a day like that comes when I have no work, I don't even have the strength to go and ask for it. I can't come to you and say, 'Give me work.' I will sell my house, my shoes and everything and make a film on my own. I am so confident about that. I can't do that in my life. Acting is important, but acting in films is not. I will do it on the streets, trains or bus."

The actor further detailed it is not demeaning to him to ask for work. But he would not ask for work. In the same interview, Nawazuddin also shared about the time he had a stammering problem and how it created insecurity. "When I am really angry, the stammering comes back. It went away in 2005 and 2006. Maybe it was there because of insecurity, and then when I achieved some things in life, it went away," he said.

Nawazuddin recently made his debut in Telugu with Sailesh Kolanu's Saindhav. He plays Vikas Malik, a businessman who's borderline unhinged in the film that stars Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. The film was released on January 13. He has "Section 108", which also stars Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra, in the pipeline.