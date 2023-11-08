Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he applied fairness creams ‘but nothing changed’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a huge body of work to his name, but when he first began out in movies, he was labeled as the 'unconventional' hero.

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin revealed that he, too, thought he was "not a good looking guy" for many years before gaining confidence in himself. And once he did, he realised how important it is to feel good about yourself.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Sacred Games actor admitted that, like many others, he was drawn into the world of fairness creams but eventually realised that there was nothing to it.

"I used to be insecure because of the color of my skin. I used to use a number of creams, but nothing worked. I realised later that it is what it is," he remarked.

The actor went on to say that because others thought he was a bad-looking person, he did as well, but that changed when he moved out of that environment. "For a long time, I thought I was a bad-looking guy. But when I got out, I realized I was fine, and my face was fine."

According to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the insecurity begins because of the people surrounding him. "It is critical to be confident in your appearance.In most cases, the insecurity originates from other individuals."

However, he noted that one must reach a point where they are comfortable in their own skin and begin to embrace the way they look.

The "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" actor began his career at a time when there was a significant split between 'conventional' and 'unconventional' appearing actors, and he revealed that he, too, waged that battle for nearly a decade. "It took me ten to twelve years to prove that I am an actor." But the distinction [between conventional and unorthodox appearances] will always exist because individuals have a preconceived notion and image in their heads. But that is the challenge, and it will always be there," he remarked, adding that the audience has become a lot more accepting.