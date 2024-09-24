Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar call out high leading actor fees

The high salaries of leading male actors in the Hindi film industry have become a growing concern, particularly after films starring top actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have opened with earnings as low as Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore. During a directors' roundtable organised by The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar emphasised the need for male actors to reconsider their pay. His comment was followed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar stepping in.

"They are not going to know. But Karan, you have to just stop paying. You have to stop paying. That's it," Zoya stated. In response, Karan confirmed that he has already stopped paying high fees to male actors.

Karan further expressed, "What is your last couple of films? How much have you opened to? With what right are you asking me for this number? I made a small film called 'Kill'. I put the money into it because it was a high-concept film with a rank newcomer as the face of it. Because I've started doing it. It was a high-concept action film."

"You could not make 'Kill' in any other way. It had to be on that train. Every star asked me for the same money that the budget was for. I was like, 'How can I pay you? When the budget is Rs 40 crore, you're asking for Rs 40 crore? Are you guaranteeing the film will do Rs 120 crore? There's no guarantee, right? So finally, I took a new boy, and he was an 'outsider,' I have to say it," Karan added.

Karan Johar pointed out that only six male actors are considered commercially viable, yet there are over 200 films to produce annually, meaning producers need to redistribute resources to support emerging, younger actors.

Zoya Akhtar added that the technical crew should be well-compensated, as currently, male stars claim 70% of the budget. Karan also mentioned that some younger male actors demand Rs 40 crore but are unwilling to take risks with their acting choices.

"Kill" hit cinemas in July, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The film marked Lakshya's Bollywood debut, alongside Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Set on a moving train, the film is an intense action thriller.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was later acquired by Lionsgate Pictures for North American distribution. Additionally, "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate announced plans for a Hollywood remake. The film grossed Rs 24.2 crore at the Indian box office.