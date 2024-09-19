Ananya Panday starrer 'Call Me Bae' confirmed for Season 2

Prime Video has officially renewed the Ananya Panday-led comedy series "Call Me Bae" for a second season, as announced yesterday.

The makers revealed that the series, which follows the riches-to-rags journey of a South Delhi heiress adjusting to life in Mumbai, has been viewed in over 165 countries worldwide and in more than 85% of pin codes across India.

Starring Ananya Panday as Bella "Bae" Chowdhary, the show also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, and Vihaan Samat. Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'Cunha, the series has garnered widespread attention.

In an official statement, its producer Karan Johar stated, "We're stoked to announce that we're working on developing the second season of 'Call Me Bae'."

"The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we're grateful for all the love and appreciation it has garnered from audiences across the globe. It's been an absolute privilege to be a part of this journey, seeing the show go from script to screen and finally revel in immense love from viewers," he added.