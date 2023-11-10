Ananya Panday opens up about her flop film and love life

Ananya Panday began her acting career with the Bollywood film "Student of the Year 2", the Karan Johar directorial venture in 2019.

The young actress was very excited about her debut in South Indian film "Liger", starring opposite Vijay Devarakonda. However, the pan-Indian film didn't run well at the box office resulting in a heartbreak for Ananya.

Recently in the latest season of "Koffee With Karan", she opened up about her film not being successful alongside her rumoured ongoing love life which in particular is creating buzz on social media platforms.

Regarding the movie "Liger", the actress mentioned, "For this film, both my mom and Karan Johar insisted I do it. My mom always gives her opinions on my films and after watching them, she calls or messages me. However, after "Liger", I didn't receive any reaction from her. I asked my mom about her thoughts on the movie, and she simply said, 'Fun.'"

Concerning the movie, Ananya expressed, "My review of this film was the worst. However, everyone makes mistakes." Talking about her mother, she expressed, "I have always had her by my side. It's a tremendous blessing for me. I started my career at a very young age, so I always felt the need for my parents' support. My mother's assistance was crucial."

Ananya then also spoke about her widely-discussed love affair with Aditya Roy Kapur at the same show.

In response to Karan's question about whether she went 'Gumrah' in love, she admitted, "Love is such that it becomes like 'Aashiqui'." It's noteworthy that both "Gumrah" and "Aashiqui" are names of films featuring Aditya.

However, when asked about her relationship with the actor, Ananya stated, "Some things are personal and special. I don't want to talk about it. I would rather talk about my work because people don't talk about work."

Ananya was last seen on the big screen in the movie "Dream Girl 2". In this comedy film directed by Raj Shandilya, she was paired with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress will be seen again in the upcoming movie "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", produced by Zoya Akhtar.