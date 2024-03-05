This can be a way to attain funding for aspiring filmmakers

The Asian Project Market (APM) stands as a pivotal event within the Busan International Film Festival. This market has emerged as a significant opportunity for aspiring filmmakers across Asia who often struggle to secure backing for their projects. Through this platform, young filmmakers can apply for funding, thereby opening doors to realise their creative visions. This year, Busan International Film Festival's APM unit has unveiled new funding opportunities, further solidifying its commitment to nurturing young talent in the region.

As per information available on the official website of the International Busan Film Festival, young filmmakers have the opportunity to apply for both movies and documentaries. The submission for the script development fund began on February 26 and will continue until March 20. This funding is exclusively available for first and second-time filmmakers. If the submitted story is selected, the director will receive financial assistance of approximately Tk 9 lakh (Bangladeshi currency) to develop a full screenplay. Moreover, the project market also provides substantial support for post-production funds.

To be eligible for this assistance, the shooting of the film must be completed by May of this year. Subsequently, further details about the movie will be provided to the project market. It's worth noting that only Asian filmmakers are eligible for this opportunity, and the films that will successfully receive funding will mandatorily have to be premiered at the 29th Busan Film Festival.

The AMP also provides special opportunities for documentary filmmakers. Its Asian Network of Documentary (AND) Fund will be open to young filmmakers from March 25 to April 15. During this period, detailed information about the documentary, including its current status and plans for release in cinemas, must be submitted online. Winning projects in this category will receive approximately Tk 18 lakh in funding.

Since its establishment, AMP has been facilitating connections between young creators and esteemed production houses. On certain occasions, the film market authorities may even directly finance or co-produce movies. In such cases, young filmmakers have the opportunity to receive substantial financial assistance, often amounting to lakhs of takas. Notably, this market primarily provides funding in cash, offering a valuable resource for emerging talents to bring their creative visions to life.

According to The Daily Prothom Alo, this project market has served as a launching pad for numerous films, including "Jalaler Golpo" and "Rehana Maryam Noor", amongst others. Recently, movies like "Saba" and "Suraiya" were selected through this prestigious platform. Young filmmaker Maksud Hossain made his debut in AMP with his film "Saba". He voiced the invaluable networking opportunities provided by this market, enabling connections with renowned producers, co-producers, distributors, and film festival organisers. "Additionally, the market offers significant financial and technical support, making it highly appealing to aspiring filmmakers. Overall, Busan's project market stands as one of the largest and most coveted platforms for young filmmakers in Asia," he added.

Maksud Hossain further stated, "We have completed the post-production work for 'Saba' and are now progressing towards its release. Initially, I arranged for funds from various sources to shoot the movie. Subsequently, I traveled to Busan primarily to secure funding for post-production. During my time there, I had the opportunity to connect with producers and other industry professionals. Additionally, we received support by engaging with distributors and other relevant stakeholders. This experience has been a tremendous opportunity for young filmmakers like myself.

Last year, the Asian Project Market received 399 screenplays from 50 countries, marking the second-highest number of submissions since its inception. The majority of these projects originated from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan.

Robiul Alam, the director of "Suraiya" who participated in the market, spoke of the potential benefits of presenting a movie well in the project market, "It could lead to securing funds from major production companies and sometimes even technical support. Additionally, direct financial assistance is often available. Young filmmakers ought to showcase their projects on these platforms."

The APM has been prioritising young creators from Asia for several years. Established in 1998 under the name Pusan ​​Promotion Plan, it later transitioned to the Asian Project Market (APM) in 2011. Since its inception, this project market has been a vital platform for supporting emerging creators. Filmmakers who have participated in the APM have gone on to achieve success at major film festivals including Cannes, Venice, and Berlin with their subsequent films.