Let's welcome our law enforcers with kindness: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

‘Let's greet the returning police officers with a flower, or even a chocolate?’ the filmmaker writes.

Renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been a steadfast supporter of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, voicing his stance from the movement's inception. His unwavering support for the students and encouragement for equality-based social reform have resonated with many of his followers.

In the immediate aftermath of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, the country has been marred by violence. Hindu homes and places of worship across multiple districts have been targeted, reflecting the chaos and lack of law and order. This period of unrest has been particularly brutal for law enforcement, many policemen, including an officer-in-charge, were beaten and torched to death and hundreds were injured at numerous police stations across the country.

As hatred and fear against police is growing amongst the people, in a heartfelt social media post, Farooki pleaded with the public to show empathy and support to the police officers returning to their duties. He wrote, "We hope that our brothers and sisters in the police force will return to their duties within a day or two. We have high hopes that they will become a new police force for a new Bangladesh."

Farooki urged the public to welcome the police with gestures of peace. He suggested, "Why don't we welcome the law enforcers with kindness and offer peace? When we see police officers on the streets, why don't we exchange a smile with them? Let's greet them, offer a flower, or even a chocolate?"

Reflecting on recent interviews with ordinary police officers, Farooki shared their emotional struggles. "Yesterday, I watched interviews with some ordinary police officers. They were tearful as they spoke about feeling helpless against the fascists' power grabs — how a few corrupt officers had used them, and how their families felt unsafe and embarrassed. They expressed one common desire: They no longer wanted to be partisan police. They wanted to serve the state with dignity," he emphasised.

Farooki concluded with a heartfelt appeal for solidarity, "Can we give them some comfort, just so they feel that they are one of us?"