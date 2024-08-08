TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Aug 8, 2024 05:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 06:44 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Let's welcome our law enforcers with kindness: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

‘Let's greet the returning police officers with a flower, or even a chocolate?’ the filmmaker writes.
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Aug 8, 2024 05:10 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 06:44 PM
Photo: Palash Khan and Collected

Renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been a steadfast supporter of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, voicing his stance from the movement's inception. His unwavering support for the students and encouragement for equality-based social reform have resonated with many of his followers.

In the immediate aftermath of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, the country has been marred by violence. Hindu homes and places of worship across multiple districts have been targeted, reflecting the chaos and lack of law and order. This period of unrest has been particularly brutal for law enforcement, many policemen, including an officer-in-charge, were beaten and torched to death and hundreds were injured at numerous police stations across the country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As hatred and fear against police is growing amongst the people, in a heartfelt social media post, Farooki pleaded with the public to show empathy and support to the police officers returning to their duties. He wrote, "We hope that our brothers and sisters in the police force will return to their duties within a day or two. We have high hopes that they will become a new police force for a new Bangladesh."

Farooki urged the public to welcome the police with gestures of peace. He suggested, "Why don't we welcome the law enforcers with kindness and offer peace? When we see police officers on the streets, why don't we exchange a smile with them? Let's greet them, offer a flower, or even a chocolate?"

Read more

Save the country from violence, chaos: Yunus

Reflecting on recent interviews with ordinary police officers, Farooki shared their emotional struggles. "Yesterday, I watched interviews with some ordinary police officers. They were tearful as they spoke about feeling helpless against the fascists' power grabs — how a few corrupt officers had used them, and how their families felt unsafe and embarrassed. They expressed one common desire: They no longer wanted to be partisan police. They wanted to serve the state with dignity," he emphasised.

Bangladesh Crisis 2024| Communal Violence in Bangladesh 2024| Cultural activists demand protection of art and heritage
Read more

Shironamhin’s new song to bring in a new Bangladesh

Farooki concluded with a heartfelt appeal for solidarity, "Can we give them some comfort, just so they feel that they are one of us?"

Related topic:
Mostofa Sarwar FarookiBangladesh PoliceViolence Against PolicePolice violence against quota reform protesters
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ADC Harun’s infamy finally gets noticed

11m ago
Farooki’s ‘Last Defenders of Monogamy’ is lacklustre

Farooki’s ‘Last Defenders of Monogamy’ is lacklustre

3m ago
BNP's December 10 rally

In police, ‘benefits are for seniors’

1m ago

Reaction to ‘Autobiography’ in Mumbai overwhelms Farooki

9m ago

Rising crimes by police most worrying

6m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অভ্যুত্থানের মাধ্যমে সৃষ্ট সরকার দেশের প্রত্যেকের সরকার: ড. ইউনূস

তিনি বলেন, এখানে থাকবে সবার আকাঙ্ক্ষা পূরণের অধিকার।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূসকে শুভেচ্ছা, বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে ভারত প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ: মোদি

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification