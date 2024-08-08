Shironamhin’s new song to bring in a new Bangladesh

From the outset, the band Shironamhin has been a vocal supporter of the student-led quota reform movement. Especially prominent on social media has been the band's leader, Ziaur Rahman Zia, who has fervently backed the students' just demands. Now, Shironamhin has gifted a new song to the hopeful students and the dreamers of a "new Bangladesh."

On Tuesday night, the band's Facebook page released a song titled "Keno". Although the Facebook post features a 2-minute 51-second clip, the full version is available on YouTube.

Sharing the four-and-a-half-minute song, Shironamhin stated, "A new Bangladesh will rise through your hands... This country belongs to all of us. The students and the people have liberated the nation. It's a victory celebration, emerging from the plunder and terrorism. But our duty is not yet complete."

The band urged everyone to stay vigilant, noting, "There are communal attacks, and vandalism happening in many places. We must protect religious sites, safeguard police stations, and ensure that no more state property is damaged. This country is ours. We do not want a repeat of the past. We need everyone's vigilant attention."

Discussing the song, Shironamhin emphasised, "We are musicians. This is our new song for the current times. Through music, we express our, and your demands in this ongoing situation."

With lyrics by Ziaur Rahman and music by Kazy Ahmad Shafin, the song poignantly asks, "Why are the birds of this city flying aimlessly like the blind all night? In the scorching heat, why does the red sun still burn in the sky, turning everything to ashes??"

The song "Keno" is available on Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube.