Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 12, 2025 01:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 01:49 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Shironamhin releases new song honouring remittance warriors

Sat Jul 12, 2025 01:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 01:49 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 12, 2025 01:45 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 01:49 PM
Shironamhin releases new song honouring remittance warriors
Photo: Collected

Popular Bangladeshi rock band Shironamhin has released a heartfelt new song titled "Kotodur", dedicated to the countless expatriate workers contributing tirelessly to their families and the national economy through remittances. The track was released last Thursday on the band's official YouTube channel.

Sharing the song on Facebook, Shironamhin wrote, "Our new song 'Kotodur' is for those whose lives have drifted far from home—like a sky lantern or a severed kite. They endure hardship day and night to support their families and send back remittances, playing a vital role in the country's economy. This song is for them."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The song was written, composed, and directed by Ziaur Rahman, the band's frontman. The music video features performances by Kazi Tanim Shahriar, Tasifa Tasu, Sheikh Swapna, Resh Rahman, Tanjib Ferdous, Sheikh Mohibul, Shahriar Rohan, and Ahsan Rabib, and was shot in Bangladesh and Thailand.

 

Related topic:
Shironamhinnew song releaseexpatriate workersKotodur
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

expatriate workers Dorm

Dorm for expatriate workers: Good initiative that needs promotion

2y ago
Shironamhin to release ‘Ei Obelay 2’ in two languages

Shironamhin to release ‘Ei Obelay 2’ in two languages

9m ago
‘Joruri Shongjog’ concert raises Tk 21 lakh and 20 truckloads of relief for flood victims

‘Joruri Shongjog’ concert raises Tk 21 lakh and 20 truckloads of relief for flood victims

10m ago
Jagannath University to host concert today in support of flood victims

Jagannath University to host concert today in support of flood victims

10m ago
Shironamhin merges heritage and harmony across continents

Shironamhin merges heritage and harmony across continents

2m ago
|রাজনীতি

জড়িত ৩ জনকে বাদ দিয়ে কারা অন্যদের আসামি করল, প্রশ্ন যুবদল সভাপতির

‘প্রশাসনের নিষ্ক্রিয়তার কারণেই পরিস্থিতির অবনতি হয়েছে।’

২১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মসজিদের ভেতর খতিবকে চাপাতির কোপ: মামলার পর আসামি আদালতে

৮ মিনিট আগে