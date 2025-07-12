Shironamhin releases new song honouring remittance warriors

Popular Bangladeshi rock band Shironamhin has released a heartfelt new song titled "Kotodur", dedicated to the countless expatriate workers contributing tirelessly to their families and the national economy through remittances. The track was released last Thursday on the band's official YouTube channel.

Sharing the song on Facebook, Shironamhin wrote, "Our new song 'Kotodur' is for those whose lives have drifted far from home—like a sky lantern or a severed kite. They endure hardship day and night to support their families and send back remittances, playing a vital role in the country's economy. This song is for them."

The song was written, composed, and directed by Ziaur Rahman, the band's frontman. The music video features performances by Kazi Tanim Shahriar, Tasifa Tasu, Sheikh Swapna, Resh Rahman, Tanjib Ferdous, Sheikh Mohibul, Shahriar Rohan, and Ahsan Rabib, and was shot in Bangladesh and Thailand.